NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Up 89.8% in December

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,000 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the November 30th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NVEE traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.65. 69,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,860. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

