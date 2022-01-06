Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

NYSE NQP opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $15.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,080 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

