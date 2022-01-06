Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

