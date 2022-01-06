Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

JCO opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $8.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.