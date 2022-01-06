Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 11,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.