Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $93.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 70,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,899,056 shares.The stock last traded at $74.39 and had previously closed at $76.12.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

