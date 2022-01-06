Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) received a $85.00 price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

