Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) received a $85.00 price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
