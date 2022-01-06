NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. NULS has a market cap of $66.78 million and $25.35 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.00 or 0.08067901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00076291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.76 or 0.99831630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007448 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

