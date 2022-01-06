NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 105.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at $1,076,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at $344,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 8,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.93. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. NOW’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

