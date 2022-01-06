NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.67

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.67 and last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 727887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.20. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 12,279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,692,000 after purchasing an additional 356,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 208,856 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

