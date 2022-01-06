Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lifted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

