Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Novartis were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 224,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 114.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.89. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.