Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Cap of $322,755.34

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $322,755.34 and $1,011.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,121.46 or 0.99861402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00086779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.00876325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00025470 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.