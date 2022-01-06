Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 118,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 84,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$53.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

