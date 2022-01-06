Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) versus Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.22 $74.85 million $1.25 11.48 Bank First $124.22 million 4.46 $38.05 million $5.94 12.17

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $13.51, suggesting a potential downside of 5.85%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Bank First.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 27.70% 10.36% 1.13% Bank First 36.65% 14.96% 1.63%

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank First beats Northwest Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

