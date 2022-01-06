Northeast Investment Management Sells 985 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

