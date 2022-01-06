Northeast Investment Management Has $52.75 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $52,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $282.77 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

