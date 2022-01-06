Northeast Investment Management Has $13.74 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

