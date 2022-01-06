Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $253.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $203.50 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

