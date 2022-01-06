Northeast Investment Management Acquires 392 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

