Northeast Investment Management Acquires 1,980 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,893,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 95.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $495.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

