NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.88

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 84810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
