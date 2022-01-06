NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.88

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 84810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

