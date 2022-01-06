Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 92.3% in December

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NPNYY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPNYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.