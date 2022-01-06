Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 92.3% in December

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NPNYY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.59.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
