NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $862,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 83.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $164.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

