NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

