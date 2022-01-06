NextDAO (NAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $277,536.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $277,536.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,243,029,517 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,797,408 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

