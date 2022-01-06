NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY remained flat at $$54.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 304. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.99. NEXT has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

