Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Shares of NXST opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,251 shares of company stock valued at $44,016,377. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

