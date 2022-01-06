NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $8,645.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00316984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

