NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,645 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 220,173 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 598,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,506,566. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

