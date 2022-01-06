NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 485 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.18. 17,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

