NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $639,249,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.57. 219,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,481,833. Sea Limited has a one year low of $189.61 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.73. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

