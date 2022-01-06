NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,062. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

