NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,501 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,366,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,159 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

