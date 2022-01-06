NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 526 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 739,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,032,969. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $316.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

