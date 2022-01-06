NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 391,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 37.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $122.22 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

