NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,594,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,814,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $362.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,190. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

