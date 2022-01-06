News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. News has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in News in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

