Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NCMGY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 48,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

