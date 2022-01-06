New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,830 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Exponent worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth $11,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Exponent by 385.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

