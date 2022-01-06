New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 85,998 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,998 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of AdaptHealth worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $206,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

AHCO opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.