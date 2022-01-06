New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

