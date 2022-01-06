New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 921,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 189,596 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

