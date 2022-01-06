New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.82% of SI-BONE worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 20.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 456,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $746.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

