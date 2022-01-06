New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 142 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $97.26 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.84 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

