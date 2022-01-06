New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New World Development stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1324 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDVLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

