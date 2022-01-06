New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

NRZ opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

