New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.16. 3,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.