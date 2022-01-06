New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Up 1.2%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. 1,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHPEF. Macquarie upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

