New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the November 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NMTLF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 115,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,733. New Age Metals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

