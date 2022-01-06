New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the November 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NMTLF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 115,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,733. New Age Metals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
New Age Metals Company Profile
